A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 19-year-old man admitted a theft offence.

Paul McBride, Enniskeen, Craigavon, pleaded guilty to stealing £700 or thereabouts in cash from Lurgan Tyre Service between April 19 and April 21 this year.

The case was adjourned until August 15 to obtain a pre-sentence report.