Stole bottles of wine from Asda

A 48-year-old man who stole bottles of wine from a store in Portadown was given a three month prison sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Andrejs Ivanovs of no fixed abode, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

Through an interpreter he pleaded guilty to the theft of four bottles of wine, valued at £22, from Asda on June 10 this year.

Defence solicitor John McAtamney said the defendant had very little recollection of this incident when he had gone in to shoplift.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that given his record Ivanovs should be referred to the Borders Agency and asked the prosecution service to pass on his details to the agency.

She gave him a three month prison sentence and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.