Stop vandalising play park

Stop vandalising our children’s play park, is the plea from local residents and politicians in north Lurgan.

It comes after weekend vandalism at the play park close to North Lurgan Community Centre.

Broken glass was smashed across the play area which could have led to children being injured.

It is the latest in a number of incidents which has seen the park suffer damage.

Sinn Féin Councillor Keith Haughian has appealed to the local community to ask for help in stopping the anti-social behaviour..

Cllr Haughian said: “I was contacted by Darren Maguire as local residents were concerned by the broken glass in the play area.

“Darren and I cleaned it to the best of our ability and I requested a fuller clean up from council staff the following morning.

“There are a multitude of bins inside the play park so it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that this was deliberate.

“I’m appealing to those involved and to the parents of those involved to desist immediately. A child is going to be left cut or seriously injured if this continues.

“We all make use of this park. Local children deserve to play free from risk of injury.”

A spokesperson for Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “Council can confirm that a clean-up of North Lurgan Play Park has taken place. We are aware of ongoing issues in the area and are actively working with local Councillors and the community to address them.”