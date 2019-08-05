‘Stupid drunk’ smashed a bottle of Buckfast

A drunken man who took a bottle of Buckfast from a Lurgan store before smashing it told a court he went back the next day and paid for it.

Kieran George McCavana (32), Hill Street, Gilford, appeared in dock last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was charged with criminal damage to a Buckfast bottle belonging to Supervalu on June 21 this year.

McCavana pleaded guilty to the offence. He is on remand in custody on other matters.

He said that he went the next day and paid for the bottle.

The court heard that at 7.50pm police received a report from Supervalu in Flush Place of a male lying on his back outside the front of the shop.

McCavana was intoxicated and had gone into the off licence.

He took a bottle of Buckfast but his card was declined.

He was escorted out of the store and smashed the bottle outside the premises.

When interviewed he admitted being in the store and trying to pay.

His solicitor said he made a full admission to the police.

From the dock McCavana said he paid the next day and he was stupid drunk.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that given the defendant’s current remand status there was only one penalty she could impose.

She sentenced him to one month in prison and ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.