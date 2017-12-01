Suspended sentence for cultivating cannabis plants

Two suspended sentences were imposed on a 51-year- old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for drugs offences which included cultivating plants.

Luis Canhoto, Westacres, Craigavon, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis on August 13 this year and cultivating cannabis plants at Westacres.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had drugs issues over a considerable period of time although he was 25 years old before he started to take drugs.

He added that Canhoto had been up front and frank with probation and was engaging with addiction services.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said these were serious offences, particularly the cultivation.

For each offence she imposed a three-month prison term, suspended for two years.

“If you appear back in court again for a drugs offence you are going to prison,” she

told Canhoto.