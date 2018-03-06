Suspicous vehicle alert

Police have issued a warning about three men in a van acting suspiciously in Lurgan.

Polilce said the White Ford Transit with registration number VK58XCV was last seen in the Garland Avenue area at noon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Three males were seen in the vehicle. The driver described as early 20’s is tall and thin with dark hair.

“These males were reported to be out on foot snooping about a local resident’s yard.

“If you see this vehicle acting suspiciously about your area please report to Police by calling 101; quote ref 435.”