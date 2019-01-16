Sword accused boy (14) remanded into custody

A 14-year-old boy was remanded into custody on Wednesday accused of having a sword outside a school.

In addition to being charged with having a weapon on the Brownlow Road in Craigavon the teenager, who cannot be identified due to his age, was also charged with making a threat to kill a man and resisting a constable on January 15.

With his father looking on from the public gallery of Craigavon Magistrates Court, the boy confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

The charges arise following reports that a knife was brandished at a group of children outside Lismore Secondary School in Craigavon.

The children were being escorted by staff to a nearby leisure centre.

In court today on Wednesday a police officer testified that she believed she could connect the teenager to the offences.

Defence Solicitor Peter Murphy conceded the boy had breached his bail in relation to other allegations and told District Judge Bernie Kelly he was not applying for bail.

Judge Kelly remanded the teenager into custody and ordered him to be produced to the Youth Court on January 24.