Thief brandishes knife during robbery

A man armed with a knife robbed a supermarket in Co Armagh - stealing around £200.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 2115 hours on Saturday 28th September a male armed with a knife entered the Centra on Dobbin Road, Portadown and stole around £200.

“The male was wearing a dark Superdry hoody and grey tracksuit bottoms with white stripes on the sides.

“The male left the store on foot and got into a large vehicle before making off in the direction of Portadown.

“Police are appealing for information or witnesses from anyone who may have observed the incident to get in touch on 101 asking for Lurgan CID and quote serial number 1902 of 28/09/19.”