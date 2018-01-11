Thieves cut electricity supply during burglary

Thieves cut the electricity supply to a Markethill service station during a robbery in the early hours of this morning.

It is understood a significant sum of cash was stolen during the burglary on the Gosford Road area.

PSNI’s Sergeant Shannon said: “An alarm at the property was activated around 4.20am and when police attended, they found that entry to the property had been gained via the roof.

“We believe that the electricity supply to this building was deliberately cut during the burglary in which a sum of money was stolen. No-one was in the service station at the time of the incident.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could be useful to our investigation. We would also appeal to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area between 1am - 4.30am to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 121 of 11/1/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”