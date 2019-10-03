Thieves ransack woman’ home while she was out on volunteer community work

A Co Armagh home owner, who was out helping her local community youth group, has been left shaken after callous burglars ransacked her house.

Police are keen to speak to two men who are suspected of the robbery at this woman’s home in the Knockview Drive area of Tandragee on Tuesday night (October 1).

Knockview Drive Tandragee, Photo courtesy of Google

A PSNI spokesperson said it believes the incident happened between 7.15pm and 9.30pm. Police keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed two males in the area around 8.15pm one in a black Adidas tracksuit and one in navy Adidas track bottoms and grey Adidas baseball cap. Any info please call 101 quoting ref 2031 of 01/10/19.”

Cusher DUP Councillor Gareth Wilson slammed those responsible adding that he was shocked that whilst a lady was out helping her community by assisting in a youth group, her home was being ransacked by what he called “opportunist thugs. This is not a victimless crime, simply because someone is not at home when these lowlifes strike doesn’t in any way lessen the impact this has on the victim.”

“I have spoken to the home owner and they are obviously shaken by this ordeal and to come home and have precious sentimental belongings stolen and the fact the house has been ransacked is unsettling and upsetting. This is the reality of this type of crime and I condemn those behind this criminality especially when a resident is out doing a sterling work in the community.”