Thieves steal from man who was spending last moments with dying father

A man, who spent his final moments with his dying father, has had his van broken into at Craigavon Area Hospital.

PSNI Chief Inspector Jon Burrows described it as ‘an example of the impact of crime and the selfishness of criminals’.

Writing on Twitter, the Lurgan based police chief said: “A man spending his very final moments with his father in Craigavon Area Hospital on Tuesday returned to the car park to find thieves had stolen his trade tools from his van.

And he urged anyone with information on this inincident to report any suspicious activity to the PSNI.