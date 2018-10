A vehicle, parked outside a Co Armagh church, has been broken into and items stolen.

Police are probing a report of criminal damage/theft sometime between 7-10pm at Tandragee Baptist Church, Madden Rd, Tandragee. A window of a parked vehicle was smashed and items taken.

If you saw anything or anyone suspicious please contact 101 and quote 1384 of 02/10/18.