Three different classes of drug were found

When police found three different classes of drugs at an address in Lurgan a 24-year-old man admitted they belonged to him.

Jamie Downey, whose address was given as Bayview Park, Lurgan, was sentenced for three offences last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He admitted unlawful possession of a class A drug, cocaine, on December 6 last year, possession of class B, cannabis, and possession of class C, Diazepam.

The court heard that police attended at an address in Belvedere Manor in Lurgan and a number of suspect drugs were found.

Downey arrived at the address and admitted that a small bag of cocaine, some cannabis and two Diazepam tablets belonged to him.

He had a relevant record and the case was adjourned from a previous court to get a pre-sentence report.

A defence solicitor said this was not his client’s house but he was there with another individual and admitted the drugs were remnants of nights out.

He added that Downey would say that he had not touched any substance since January.

The solicitor urged the court to impose something that would help keep the defendant off drugs.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the offences, taken in conjunction with Downey’s record, were serious matters.

She certified them sufficiently serious to merit a community based disposal.

Judge Kelly imposed a combination order of 12 months probation and 80 hours community service.