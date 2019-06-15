Threw a vodka bottle at his ‘great mum’

A 46-year-old man who threw a vodka bottle at his mother hitting her on the arm told a judge that she was a ‘great mum’ last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Appear via videolink from Maghaberry prison was Gregory Kidd, Ardboe Drive, Lurgan, who, at an earlier court, admitted common assault on May 13 this year.

The case was adjourned to get a pre-sentence report.

A prosecutor said that at 10.30am the defendant’s mother was waiting for workmen arriving to fix her boiler.

She went into her son’s bedroom to clear some things away and he threw a glass vodka bottle at her. It hit her on the arm and hurt her.

Kidd verbally abused her before leaving and getting an ambulance to take him to hospital.

When he was released from hospital he was arrested for common assault.

Kidd said he didn’t remember the incident and the last thing he remembered was going to the doctor.

A barrister representing the defendant said a combination of alcohol and prescribed drugs left him in a confused state.He added that Kidd woke up to find these men and his mother in his room.

The lawyer said his client had undergone brain surgery and had been working up until four months ago but the surgery was having an effect on him.

He added Kidd was very apologetic about what happened and probation could help him to address his alcohol problems.

District Judge Steven Keown imposed a one year probation order.

Kidd then spoke on the videolink saying his mother was a ‘great mum’ and he felt so bad about it.

He added that he had had a hip replacement and he did things for her such as cutting the gardens and hedges.