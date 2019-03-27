Told police her car had been stolen

After telling police that her car had been stolen a 26-year-old woman later admitted that her cousin had been driving the vehicle.

Catriona Curran, whose address was given as Keelmount Grange, Portadown, pleaded guilty last Wednesday to a charge of obstructing a police officer on November 5 last year.

She was given a conditional discharge for two years.

The court heard that police received a report of a hit-and-run collision where a parked vehicle was extensively damaged and a part of a bumper was lodged in it.

They went to the last registered owner, the defendant, who said her car and keys were missing after she left the back door of the house open.

Within five days she changed her story to say her cousin had been driving and her original statement was wrong.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said the vehicle had been stolen by Curran’s cousin and she found this out shortly afterwards.

Deputy District Judge John Rea said the offence was at the lower end of the scale but nevertheless she deliberately misled the police.