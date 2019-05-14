Took car without permission

When he took his partner’s car without her permission a 40-year-old man was not insured to drive it.

Luis Cardoso, Carnreagh, Craigavon, was fined £200 and given six points last Friday at the local court for driving without insurance on October 29 last year.

He was fined £200 for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and fined £75 for not having a licence. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court that police checks on a car being driven by the defendant in Bridge Street, Portadown, showed it was only insured for a female driver.

Cardoso admitted he did not have insurance and that the car belonged to his partner who had not given him permission to drive it.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had now passed his test and was fully insured.