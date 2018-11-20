Took drugs to commemorate his mother’s anniversary

While on a deferred sentence a 23-year-old man broke his conditions by taking drugs to commemorate his mother’s anniversary, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Nathan Anthony Gibson, Bluestone Hall, Craigavon, was sentenced for unlawful possession of herbal cannabis on January 21 this year.

The case had been deferred from a previous court and there was an updated probation report available to the court.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said one of the things she had asked Gibson to do during the deferment period was no drugs.

But, she added, in the report he said he went on drugs to commemorate his mother’s anniversary.

“Do you think that’s what your mother would have wanted for her commemoration?” she asked Gibson. “It is the height of arrogance.”

A barrister representing the defendant said he had been referred for counselling.

Judge Kelly pointed out that Gibson had an atrocious record for drugs.

“There is only one entry on it that is not for drugs,” she added.

The lawyer said that his client had maintained full employment for seven months.

Judge Kelly remarked Gibson said he was in full time employment and was entitled to credit for that but he had admitted he had lapsed into cannabis use to mark his mother’s anniversary.

She added that he had met 99 per cent of what she had asked him to do and sentenced him to two months in prison, suspended for 18 months.