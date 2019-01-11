Took girlfriend’s car after he was drinking

After he had been drinking a 23-year-old man took his girlfriend’s car without her permission, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Dylan Kerr, whose address was given as Ulsterville Park, Portadown, was fined £300 for driving with excess alcohol in his blood on November 24 last year.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For driving uninsured he was fined £200 and disqualified for 12 months.

A further fine of £100 was imposed by the court for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

And Kerr was also fined a further £50 for not having a licence.

The court heard that police received a report a car had been taken from premises at Baltylum Meadows in Portadown.

Kerr was found to be driving the vehicle and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor on his breath.

The defendant admitted he did not have a licence or insurance.

The owner of the vehicle confirmed the defendant did not have permission to take the vehicle.

A breath test gave a reading of 96.

Mr John McAtamney, representing the defendant, said the vehicle belonged to Kerr’s girlfriend.

The solicitor confirmed his client didn’t ask for her permission to drive it.