Thousands of pounds worth of tools have been stolen from a van at Craigavon’s Rushmere Shopping Centre.

The van was broken into between 11.40 and 11.55am on Tuesday. Police believe there may have been a silver VW Passat involved.

Police are asking those with information or dashcam footage to contact them. Incident number is 560 of 25/09/18.

“That’s a livelihood stolen, a means of working and actually contributing to society gone, taken by those who leech off the rest of us” said the PSNI.