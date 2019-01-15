Top PSNI officer praises police and school staff after 14-year-old arrested

A senior PSNI officer has praised staff at a Co Armagh school after a teenager was arrested this morning.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested close to Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon after a search of the area with air support.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A 14 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon following an incident at the Brownlow Road area of Craigavon this morning (Tuesday 15th January).”

Lismore Comprehensive said on social media this morning: “We would like to reassure all Parents and Guardians that following a safeguarding concern this morning that all steps have been followed.

“A past student was involved in an incident outside our school premises.

“Police contacted and following up.

“Police are now leaving school premises.

“Students are all safe and following normal timetable until 3.15 today.

“We would appreciate your support in ensuring normality as the school day continues.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

Meanwhile Chief Inspector Jon Burrows responded to the school’s post saying: ‏”Thank you to officers and your staff (Lismore) who worked promptly to resolve this situation and ensure pupil, staff and community safety.

“A 14 year old boy has been arrested and our investigation continues.”