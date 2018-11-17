A trailer being towed by a tractor in a residential area of Portadown only had three wheels and its tyres were defective.

Maurice Halliday (61), Bluestone Road, Portadown, was fined £150 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a trailer in a dangerous condition. He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on July 11 this year at 2.40pm on the Seagoe Road, Portadown police stopped the defendant towing a trailer with a tractor.

The trailer only had three wheels and tyres were defective. This happened in a busy residential area.

Mr John McAtamney, representing the defendant, said his client had a load of potatoes for his cattle and the trailer was usually used for silage in the fields.

He added that his client had the tyres and trailer rectified which cost over £800.