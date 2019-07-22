Tried to get refund on items

A woman who admitted trying to get a refund at Asda for items she hadn’t bought will be sentenced next month at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Michelle Casey (45), Donnelly Gardens, Lurgan, admitted three charges when she appeared at last Friday’s court.

She pleaded guilty to attempting to make a false representation on April 14 this year by seeking a refund on items of clothing she had not paid for at Asda.

Casey also admitted stealing items of clothing and a hair trimmer from Asda on April 11 and on April 8 dishonestly making a false representation when she presented items for a refund when she had not purchased them.

The case was adjourned until August 16 to get a pre-sentence report.