Two beers and chips

While going to a chippy a 47-year-old man took a couple of pints in a beer garden with a friend and he was over the limit when detected by police.

David Samuel Wallace, Clonmeen, Craigavon, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath when he appeared last Friday at the local magistrates’ court.

He was fined £500, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that at 6.40pm police saw a car which they had been contacted about concerning a potential drunk driver on the Drumgor Road in Craigavon. It turned into Clonmeen and police signalled it to stop but it continued to the home of the defendant.

He was unsteady on his feet and smelled of intoxicating liquor. He refused to engage with police, pushed past them and tried to shut the front door on them.

Wallace did give an evidential sample of breath which gave a reading of 60.

His barrister said his record did him no favours.

He said Wallace had left the house to go to the chippy and had two pints in a beer garden with a friend.