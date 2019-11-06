Two bicycles stolen in Co Armagh

Bike stolen

According to PSNI Craigavon, they were stolen from the town yesterday (Tuesday)

However police have not said from where the bikes were stolen.

In a Facebook post, they asked: “If you see them - let us know.

Bike stolen

“If you have a bike of value (which some of them can be) please do what you can to protect it.

“Bike locks, disc locks, wheel removal are all ways to protect them.

“Keep them in a locked garage, shed or keep it in the kitchen like someone I know.