The pair, both aged 22, were among four people arrested yesterday following the discovery of £200k worth of cannabis in Tandragee, Armagh and Lisburn.

A PSNI spokesperson said two of the men have been charged with a number of offences, including the cultivation of cannabis and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Both are expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 29 September.

Some of the suspected cannabis found by the PSNI in searches across Co Armagh and Lisburn.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Two other men, aged 22 and 26, remain in custody.

.

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.