Two charged after £200k worth of drugs found in Tandragee, Armagh and Lisburn
Two men, arrested after three cannabis factories were discovered in Co Armagh and Lisburn, are to appear in court this morning.
The pair, both aged 22, were among four people arrested yesterday following the discovery of £200k worth of cannabis in Tandragee, Armagh and Lisburn.
A PSNI spokesperson said two of the men have been charged with a number of offences, including the cultivation of cannabis and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
Both are expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 29 September.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Two other men, aged 22 and 26, remain in custody.
