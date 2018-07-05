Two escape injury in pipe bomb attack

Two people have escaped injury after a pipe bomb was thrown at a house in Craigavon.

Army Technical Officers are currently at the scene of the incident which happened in the early hours of this morning (July 5).

Detective Sergeant Colin Patterson said: “We received a report this afternoon, at approximately 12:10pm, that the occupant of a house in the Eniskeen area heard a loud bang to the rear of their property at around 1am.

“The occupant subsequently discovered the remnants of what is believed to have been a pipe bomb in the back garden.

“Two people in the house at the time were uninjured.

“We are working to establish a motive for this incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch with detectives in Lurgan by calling 101, quoting reference number 595 of 05/07/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

SDLP representative Thomas Larkham said he is at the scene.

“I have been speaking to residents who heard a loud bang last night but thought it was a firework and the cause has only being established this morning.

“Army Technical Officers are on site and police are currently investigating a motive.

“I wish to condemn this incident in a very family oriented and culturally diverse estate where many children play.

“This is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the good people of Craigavon.”

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said: “This attack is barbaric and one that must be condemned.

“It could have cost lives and our thoughts are very much with the family who have been caught up in this pipe bomb incident.

“I would commend the PSNI for their swift action and would encourage anyone with information to come forward and report it.

“It is important that everyone is safe in their own home and today we could have been dealing with the loss of lives.

“Enniskeen families do not want to see this type of activity and therefore I would call for people to be vigilant, report anything untoward and not to take the law into your own hands.”