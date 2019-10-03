Two men seriously assaulted by gang, say PSNI probe

Two men were assaulted by a gange - one armed with a metal bar - during an attack close to a Co Armagh shopping centre

The victims suffered injuries including broken bones and bruising and ended up being hospitalised, said police.

Tullygally, Craigavon Photo courtesy of Google

The incident happened close to a ‘chippy’ in Craigavon’s Tullygally area on Friday September 20 sometime between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

“Now the only reason we have only heard about this now is that the injuries involved have kept the victims in hospital,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“This sort of attack is something that I’m sure you would notice, and remember.

“And I’m sure there would have been some folks heading to or from the chippy at that time of night.”

In a statement this afternoon (Thursday October 3) the PSNI Sergeant Mel Gibson said: “It is reported that at approximately 7.30pm, two males in their 20’s were assaulted by group of people, one of whom was described as being armed with a metal bar.”

“The two males sustained injuries including broken bones and bruising.”

“It is believed the attackers travelled to and from the area in two separate vehicles.”

“I am appealing to witnesses or anyone with information that could assist us to contact police in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 1291 02/10/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”