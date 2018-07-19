Two vehicle accident on Lurgan street

On the tot up points system a 33-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Martin Daniel Andrew Forker, River Glade Manor, Lurgan, admitted three motoring offences which happened on December 5 last year. The court heard that at 12.40am police attended the scene of a two vehicle road traffic accident in William Street, Lurgan.

Forker tried to complete a ‘U’ turn and collided with another vehicle. It was discovered he was not insured and he had no vehicle test certificate.

A solicitor representing the defendant said a fully comprehensive policy had been cancelled.

He added that the car had failed the MOT the week before and Forker had not got it re-tested.

For the no insurance offence he was fined £350, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.

On the tot up points system he was banned from driving for six months.

Forker was also fined £75 for not having a vehicle test certificate and £75 for driving without due care and attention.