Urgent warning after 'suspicious activity around a child' in Lurgan

The P.S.N.I. has issued an urgent warning to parents after they received a report of "suspicious activity around a child" in Lurgan

The police issued their alert shortly after a local school contacted them to report an incident during which two males tried to persuade a primary seven schoolgirl into a grey van.

Upper Toberhewny Lane.

"Parents, this morning we received a report that a young girl in P7 was approached by two males in a van," said the P.S.N.I.

"She was walking to school along Upper Toberhewney Lane, when a grey van drove up alongside her and asked if she wanted a lift.

"The girl did the right thing and declined and walked on. The van has driven beside her and asked again if she wanted a lift and offered sweets.

"Thankfully a friend phoned her and when she took her phone out of her pocket the van drove off."

The schoolgirl arrived at school safely and immediately told a teacher what had just happened.

"We will actively patrol the schools in the area in the coming days.

"Parents please be vigilant and warn your children of the dangers of strangers," added the P.S.N.I.

Stranger Danger

- Never go with strangers.

- Never accept gifts or sweets from strangers.

- Always tell an adult you know if a stranger tries to make you go with them or offer you gifts.

- Take the opportunity, have the conversation with your kids now.