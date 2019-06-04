Urinated in police vehicle after he was found lying in street

After he was found lying drunk in the street a 52-year-old man urinated in a police vehicle after he was arrested.

Paul Christopher Withers, Sloan Street, Lurgan, was sentenced for a number of offences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

For two assaults on police he was fined £150 on each offence. He was fined £150 for criminal damage to the rear seat of a police car and ordered to pay £57.36 compensation while a £50 fine was imposed for simple drunk.

The court heard that on March 19 this year at approximately 8.25pm police were flagged down by a motorist who said there was a drunken man lying in Sloan Street.

Withers was arrested for simple drunk and urinated in the police vehicle.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said his client had a long standing drinking problem for years.

He added that he had been in and out of hospital and had completed a 12 week course in County Meath at one time.