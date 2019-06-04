Urinated in police vehicle after he was found lying in street

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

After he was found lying drunk in the street a 52-year-old man urinated in a police vehicle after he was arrested.

Paul Christopher Withers, Sloan Street, Lurgan, was sentenced for a number of offences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

For two assaults on police he was fined £150 on each offence. He was fined £150 for criminal damage to the rear seat of a police car and ordered to pay £57.36 compensation while a £50 fine was imposed for simple drunk.

The court heard that on March 19 this year at approximately 8.25pm police were flagged down by a motorist who said there was a drunken man lying in Sloan Street.

Withers was arrested for simple drunk and urinated in the police vehicle.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said his client had a long standing drinking problem for years.

He added that he had been in and out of hospital and had completed a 12 week course in County Meath at one time.