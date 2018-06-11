Urinated ‘to create maximum offence’

A 22-year-old man who urinated in a police cell was told it had done it deliberately to create maximum offence to cleaning staff.

Bradley Thornbury, Festival Road, Portadown, admitted criminal damage to a police cell when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court. He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £11.32 compensation.

The court heard that on October 11 last year Thornbury urinated in a cell.

A barrister representing the defendant said he was highly embarrassed and what he did was not deliberate.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that from the pre-sentence report the defendant feels he didn’t have issues with alcohol. “I don’t agree with you,” she told Thornbury. “How many times do you have to appear in court for drink fuelled offences before you realise you have a serious problem. This was a quite nasty incident and I think you did it to create maximum offence for cleaning staff.”

Judge Kelly said there had been various attempts to rehabilitate the defendant but none of them had worked.