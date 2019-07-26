Van driver ‘didn’t know Highway Code’

A van driver who believed he could use his mobile phone while parked at a junction was told maybe he should do his test again because he didn’t know his highway code.

Kealan McLoughlin (25), whose address was given as Roes Green, Laurencetown, was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a hand held phone while driving.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on March 22 at Drumnascamph Road, Banbridge, police saw the driver of a van merging onto a road.

He had a mobile phone held in his right hand to his right ear.

When he spotted police he put the phone down.

McLoughlin said he believed he was allowed to use it as he was stopped at a junction.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said that if he thought because he was stopped at a junction he was parked he didn’t know his highway code and maybe he should be doing his test again.

A defence solicitor said the matter had been listed as a contest and the nature of this was that this road verged onto private property.

He added that while part of the road linked partially to private property his client was on the public road.

The defendant had one set of three points on his licence, the court was told.