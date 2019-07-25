Vandalism repairs at Co Armagh play park may cost £14k

Sustained vandalism at a Co Armagh play park has been condemned as repair bills reach up to £14,000.

Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Nelson said the play park at Craigavon's Brownlow Hub is being vandalised on 'a weekly basis'.

Brownlow Hub play area

She said: "A number of patch up jobs have been carried out but it now needs a full resurface at a cost of £6k-£8k.

"I would appeal to parents to discuss the impact of vandalism with their young people.

"We do not want to lose the park or for it to fall into disrepair to the point of no return.

"I will also discuss surveillance with council officers and the PSNI in an attempt to identify those responsible."

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council revealed that repairing a hole in the impact surface costs up to £300 each time it happens.

The spokesperson said: "This is happening on a weekly basis at the Hub play park and has already cost up to £4,000 in repair bills."

She said it has got to the stage where the impact surface will need to be replaced and the cost of resurfacing the play area could reach £10k.

Just two years ago callous thieves using heavy cutting equipment, stole a cradle swing, especially designed for children with special needs, from the same play area.