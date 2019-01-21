Vandals smash up poppy wreaths at Loughgall War Memorial

Vandals who have smashed up poppy wreaths at Loughgall War Memorial have been condemned.

Ulster Unionist Arnold Hatch revealed the incident happened over the weekend

He said it has to be condemended by all right thinking people throughout the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area and beyond.

ALderman Hatch said: “Those who committed this gross act of vandalism must be caught and, not only brought to justice, but be made to apologise to the families affected by this act.

“I believe some wreaths have been removed completely from the scene and they need to be returned or replaced immediately by the perpetrator(s)” Alderman Hatch said

“I have been in touch with the PSNI urging them to locate the criminal(s) as soon as possible,” Ald Hatch concluded.