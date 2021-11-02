Part of Enniskeen in Craigavon was sealed off and Army Technical Officers, who are bomb disposal experts, were attending.

The area was sealed off for several hours yesterday as police swooped following reports of a suspect object.

Inspector Adam Ruston said: “At around 1.45pm, police attended a report of a suspicious object located in the area.

Lurgan PSNI attend security alert at Enniskeen, Craigavon on Monday November 1, 2021.

“The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“We would like to thank those affected by this alert for their patience during this proactive policing operation.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information which could assist with our enquiries to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1244 of 01/11/21.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

Army Technical Officers attend the scene of a security alert in Enniskeen, Craigavon this afternoon, Monday November 1, 2021.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “This is extremely alarming for the local community and I would encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to the PSNI and report it.

“I have been speaking with the police and it is important that the local community help in the investigations surrounding this latest incident.

“Enniskeen is an area with lots of young children. It is horrendous to think what could have been.

“It is important that those responsible get a clear message that this type of activity is not acceptable and that they will face the full force of the law if they engage in this type of illegal and reckless activity.

“My thoughts are with those caught up in the incident and who have been inconvenienced by this ongoing alert.”

Upper Bann MLA John O’Dowd has expressed concern at news of a suspicious object in Enniskeen Craigavon.

Mr O’Dowd said: “Reports of a suspicious device in a residential area is very concerning.

“Police are on the scene and I hope normality can be restored quickly with as little disruption to local families as possible.

“We will liaise with police and residents as the situation continues to unfold.”

