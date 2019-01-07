Victim of assault urged to come forward

Police have urged the victim of an assault in Co Armagh to come forward after a man was arrested.

The PSNI said they arrested a man at around 2.45am on Sunday morning after an assault and public order offences that occurred on Lurgan’s High Street.

Police are appealing for information about serious assault

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The victim of this assault had left the area prior to police arrival.

“We are appealing for this victim to come forward and speak to police.

“If you are the victim or maybe you know who this victim is please contact police by telephoning 101 and quoting the reference 172 6/1/19 or if you wish you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Dont suffer in silence.”