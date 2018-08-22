Victim suffered terrible injuries to his mouth and face

A man has suffered significant injuries to his teeth and mouth after an assault, say the PSNI.

Posting a photo of the injuries online, the PSNI said the injuries were the result of an assault at the end of July in Joe Macs bar in Portadown.

Man injured in assault

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As you can see, there is significant damage to the victims teeth and lips.

“It happened late Friday night (27th) into Saturday morning (28th) at shortly after midnight, allegedly in the smoking area.

“If you were in the bar at the time, know who was responsible, or can assist us with building the picture around the incident, please call us on 101, PM the page, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111. The incident number is 665 of 31/07/18.

“Sadly, night life disorder and violence is something we frequently deal with. That doesn’t make it right. Everyone should be free to enjoy their night out without fear of violence. If you know something about this incident, please speak up.”