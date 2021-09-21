Mr O’Hagan was walking home from a local pub with his wife when he was gunned down.

Martin, who worked for the Sunday World, was just 51 years old when he was assasinated by loyalist terrorists, believed to be the LVF.

While a number of people were put on trial in relation to Martin’s murder, the cases subsequently collapsed. Claims have also been made of security force collusion.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 16th September 2008 - Collect picture of Sunday World reporter Martin O'Hagan who was shot dead as he walked home with his wife from a pub in Lurgan, County Armagh in 2001. Picture by Press Eye.

Martin was the first journalist in Northern Ireland to be murdered followed by Lyra McKee who was shot dead in 2019. Previously Veronica Geurin, a journalist in Dublin, was assassinated in 1996.

An NUJ spokesperson said: “On Tuesday 28 September, the Belfast branch of the National Union of Journalists is organising a vigil in memory of its former secretary Martin O’Hagan, murdered 20 years ago on the day.

“The event will take place at 11.00 outside the Police Ombudsman’s Office in Writers’ Square, Belfast.

“The event has been organised to highlight the failure to bring Martin’s killers to justice.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 16th September 2008 - Collect picture of Sunday World reporter Martin O'Hagan who was shot dead as he walked home with his wife from a pub in Lurgan, County Armagh in 2001. Picture by Press Eye.

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.