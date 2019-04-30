Wallet and Buckfast bottle at crash scene

After he crashed his car into a traffic island a 20-year-old man left the scene and later asked police ‘I f**ked up, didn’t I boys’.

Caolan Reynolds, Ferngrove Park, Aghagallon, was banned from driving for 12 months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for an excess alcohol offence.

He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For failing to report an accident he was fined £100.

The court heard that on March 11 this year at 12.17am police went to the scene of a single vehicle road traffic accident on the Lough Road in Lurgan.

The driver of the vehicle who appeared to be intoxicated was seen leaving the area.

His vehicle was badly damaged after it struck a traffic island before hitting a telegraph pole. Police found a wallet and a bottle of Buckfast.

Reynolds was located in the William Street car park and after he failed a preliminary breath test he was arrested.

On his way to the station he said to police: “I f**ked up, didn’t I boys.”

An evidential test in custody gave a reading of 99 in breath.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said her client didn’t intend to drink but after drinking made the foolish decision to get into the car.

He was extremely embarrassed at being in court, she added.