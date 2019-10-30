Was abusive to neighbour and her daughter

A 33-year-old man who was abusive to a neighbour and her daughter was given a five month prison sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Patrick Joseph Ward, Enniskeen, Craigavon, appeared in the court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

Through his barrister he admitted breaching a restraining order and obstructing a constable on August 26 this year.

A prosecutor said that about 1.30pm a woman was outside her house in Enniskeen with her daughter.

Ward who lived about 20 metres away started to shout at her and threatened to hit her daughter.

A restraining order had been made in favour of the mother in July and on August 28 Ward was arrested for breaching this order.

Defence barrister Conor Coulter said his client had spent just over eight weeks in custody and would waive his right to a pre-sentence report.

District Judge Steven Keown pointed out that this happened five weeks after he received a sentence of four months for breaching the order.

Mr Coulter said the defendant would be better off spending his time as a father rather than being in Maghaberry.

“As opposed to causing havoc with his neighbours,” added Judge Keown.

For breach of the order Judge Keown imposed a sentence of five months and gave Ward a concurrent two month term for the obstruction charge.

He also ordered Ward to pay a £25 offender’s levy.