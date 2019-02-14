Was disorderly at the hospital

A pre-sentence report was ordered last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 19-year-old man admitted a series of offences including being disorderly in a hospital.

Sean Dummigan, Sloanhill Mews, Lurgan, will be sentenced in March.

He pleaded guilty to taking a car without consent of the owner and causing damage to it on June 10 last year, driving with excess alcohol in blood, not having insurance and not having a vehicle test certificate.

Dummigan also admitted two disorderly behaviour charges which happened in Craigavon Area Hospital on the same date and two counts of assaulting a police officer. The case was adjourned until March 8