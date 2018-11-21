Was insured two days later

A six week driving ban was imposed on a 29-year-old man last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a no insurance offence.

Damian Jaskot, Dingwell Park, Lurgan, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The offence was detected on September 11 this year at Carrigart Manor in Craigavon.

A defence solicitor said her client had missed a direct debit payment and the insurance policy had been cancelled.

She added that the defendant got insurance two days after he was stopped.

The solicitor explained that Jaskot was a new driver and needed his car for work.

She asked the judge to consider a short disqualification for Jaskot who had no previous convictions and no points on his licence.