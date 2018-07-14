Was only driving for half a mile

While driving a short distance home a 37-year-old was detected under the influence of alcohol, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Ricardo Pereira Lopes, Wellington Street, Lurgan, was banned for 12 months for driving with excess alcohol in his breath on May 27 this year. He was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that a car was seen being driven erratically in William Street.

Lopes was driving and an evidential breath test gave a reading of 60.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said his client was coming from a friend’s house in Albert Street and was driving home about a half a mile.