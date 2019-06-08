Was so drunk he could not explain why he wanted into police station

A 42-year-old man was so drunk could he could not explain why he wanted to get into Lurgan police station.

Wojciech Wylecial, whose address was given as Monbrief Walk, Lurgan, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

The court heard that on April 25 this year police became aware of a man banging at the gate of Lurgan police station.

They tried to speak to him through a Polish interpreter but could not understand him because of his level of intoxication.

Wykecial became aggressive with the interpreter and could not explain why he wanted access to the police station.

He refused to give information about himself or leave the area.

Police considered him a danger to himself and arrested him for the offence of simple drunk.

Wylecial was also in breach of a probation order imposed on him for a criminal damage offence.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had lived in two hostels before getting a house and had gone to AA to get treatment.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant had a serious drink problem and that was why he got probation but he turned up under the influence of alcohol.

The lawyer said he turned to alcohol to cope after he lost his job and licence which resulted in deep depression.

She added that her client understood he could not go on like this and had to seek help with the community addictions unit.

Judge Kelly said it was maybe time the Border Agency was involved as Wylecial was building up quite a record.

For the simple drunk charge Judge Kelly imposed a fine of £100 and ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

She revoked the probation order and replaced it with a period of three months in prison along with a £25 offender’s levy.