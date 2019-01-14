‘We could have been dealing with attempted murder’ says McAlinden

“We could have been dealing with attempted murder’ an SDLP Cllr warned after a woman narrowly escaped death after an incident in Co Armagh.

Police revealed an object was dropped from a footbridge close to Rushmere Shopping Centre on Sunday smashing into a moving car below.

A glass windscreen smashed but the female driver managed to keep control of her vehicle.

The PSNI has laid the blame firmly on teenage trouble makers and called on parents to take control of their children.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Sunday: “Parents: tonight we could have been dealing with another death on our roads. Not due to driver error, speed, mobile phone, or inattention, but due to one of your children.

“Earlier this evening an object was dropped from the footbridge by Rushmere towards Parkmore into traffic on Lake Road.

“It shattered the windscreen of this car right infront of the driver. By sheer chance it didn’t go completely through and cause injury or worse. By good driving, she didn’t swerve and hit someone.

“But that is no thanks to the wrecklessness of a child out there. We believe a crowd of kids in their early teens and possibly younger were in the area at the time.

If you’re reading this and you know who did it, let us know.

“More importantly, parents, someone out there needs to instill a sense of responsibility and consequences to their child. This could have been death. Let the fact that it isn’t, be a chance for education. Talk to your kids. Now.”

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said: “I want to unreservedly condemn this attack on a vehicle in Craigavon.

“These actions from whoever perpetrated them has to be condemned and in reality we could be dealing with an attempted murder case.

“Whoever did this probably thought it was a bit of fun but I would call on anyone who witnessed this or has any information to please contact the PSNI immediately.

“The next time this happens the victims may not be so lucky so please whoever is responsible please refrain from these irresponsible actions!”