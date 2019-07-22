‘With brothers like you who needs enemies’ says judge

A 23-year-old man who helped a man take his sister’s car without her permission was told ‘with brothers like you who needs enemies’ last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Thomas McIlduff, Charlestown Road, Derrytrasna, admitted aiding and abetting a man to take a car without the consent of the owner on May 5 this year.

The court heard that the injured party’s car had been taken from the car park of her work.

McIlduff’s car was seen leaving the car park after he had driven the other person to the car park to take the vehicle.

When interviewed he accepted his involvement and said it was the intention to bring the car back to her.

McIlduff appeared in court and pleaded guilty himself to the offence.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, asked him if he thought it was alright to help somebody else steal his sister’s car.

The defendant replied no.

“With brothers like you who needs enemies,” added Judge Kelly.

She fined him £500 and ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

“Think yourself lucky I am not disqualifying you today,” she told McIlduff.