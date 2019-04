Police are appealing for witnesses after the attempted theft of a vehicle in Co Antrim.

The PSNI said: “On Tuesday 9th April an attempt was made to steal a car from a driveway within the vicinity of Loughview Grange, Gawleys Gate.

“This occurred some time between 7.40am and 2.30pm.

“Police are appealing for information or witnesses who may have observed suspicious activity in the area. Please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 770 of 09/04/19.”