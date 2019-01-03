Witness appeal after hit and run

Police have called for witnesses to come foward after a hit and run in Co Armagh.

The PSNI said a red car collided with another vehicle at speed on the Derrytrasna Road near Lurgan on Tuesday night at around 8.30pm.

The car, thought to be a BMW, caused damage to the other vehicle, and drove on.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Was it you? If so, I’d strongly recommend you give us a call and this can be sorted out very easily. If you decide not to, well, when we catch up with you, it’s gonna be a day in court at the very least!

“If you seen anything, please give us a call on 101 and quote reference: 1531 of 01/01/19.”