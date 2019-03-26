Witness appeal after hit and run

Police have issued a witness appeal after a hit and run in Co Armagh last night.

The incident happened on the Lurgan Road, Portadown around 9pm last night

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police said a Ford Mondeo clipped the back of a Ford Kuga, mounted the kerb, and made off up the footpath.

A spokesperson said: “It then appeared to turn left up Church Lane past the Seagoe.

“Both cars headed Portadown direction from the hospital roundabout.

“Anyone who witnessed this, or has dash cam footage from the area please check it and call us immediately.

“Incident number 1359 of 25/3.