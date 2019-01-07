Witness appeal after theft from filling station

Police are calling for a potential witness to come forward after a filling station was robbed in Co Armagh this morning.

Cigarettes were stolen during the burglary at Dewarts Filling Station in Waringstown shortly before 4am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed a member of the public has walked past a vehicle that was involved in this incident shortly before it occurred in the Cambrai Heights area of Waringstown.

“Was this person you or do you know any other information surrounding this.

“If so please contact Police by either telephoning 101 quoting reference 134 07/01/2019 or you contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”